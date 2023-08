Cultus Lake – Be advised that a dive team will be shifting the milfoil mats over to new growth areas along the foreshore near the Westside footbridge on Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.

Staff request that residents and guests avoid this area while work is being completed.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Cultus Lake park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Milfoil 1 Eurasian water