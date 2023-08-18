Skip to content

chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 17, 2023 – Interview: Mallory Tomlinson, Chilliwack Pride Board of Directors – Peter Lang, President Chilliwack Métis – Colin Boyd, Chillibowl Director (VIDEO)

chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 17, 2023 – Interview: Mallory Tomlinson, Chilliwack Pride Board of Directors – Peter Lang, President Chilliwack Métis – Colin Boyd, Chillibowl Director (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 17, 2023 – Interview: Mallory Tomlinson, Chilliwack Pride Board of Directors – Peter Lang, President Chilliwack Métis – Colin Boyd, Chillibowl Director.

Headlines most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Chilliwack Pride Festival this Saturday!

• Supreme Court denies Valley Churches COVID argument.

• A call out for volunteer firefighters. AND…

• Football with the Huskers and Giants! PLUS…

Interview: Mallory Tomlinson, Chilliwack Pride Board of Directors

Interview: Peter Lang, President Chilliwack Métis

Interview: Colin Boyd, Chillibowl Director

Media Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Gavin Parks

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

