abbyTV: This Week In Abbotsford, August 17, 2023 – Interview: Abbotsford Police “World Police and Fire Games” Team (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV: This Week In Abbotsford, August 17, 2023 – Interview: Abbotsford Police “World Police and Fire Games” Team.
Headlines most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• A changing climate creates business opportunities for Conair of Abbotsford
• Supreme Court denies COVID claim for local churches
• Did you buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Maple Ridge? AND…
• Abby PD shines at the World Police and Fire Games!
Interview: Abbotsford Police “World Police and Fire Games” Team.
Media Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Gavin Parks
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™