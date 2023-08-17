Skwah First Nation Receives $30K in Provincial Funding for Extreme Temperature Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning

Skwah First Nation – Local MLAs Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say that people in Skwah First Nation will be safer during extreme temperatures thanks to provincial funding to help local governments and First Nations assess and plan for risks of extreme temperatures that B.C. has been experiencing due to climate change.

“Planning for extreme temperatures is incredibly important,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “We’re helping local governments and First Nations plan and prepare to keep people safe and healthy during heat events.”

Skwah First Nation is receiving $30,000 in funding for Extreme Temperature Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning.

“We are committed to helping communities respond to and mitigate the risks of climate change,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “This grant will support Skwah First Nation as they create a plan that works for their community.”

More than $430,000 is being provided through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) to communities to improve knowledge of the risks associated with extreme temperatures and how these risks will change over time. The funding may be used to develop effective response plans and strategies to prepare, mitigate, and adapt to those risks.

FYI https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023EMCR0055-001302