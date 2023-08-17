Provincial Research Funding for UFV Advancing Innovation in Food Preservation and Life Sciences

Fraser Valley – Abbotsford-Mission MLA MLA Pam Alexis says that new research funding for the University of the Fraser Valley will improve the lives of people by advancing innovation in food preservation and life sciences.

“As we deal with an evolving world, we need to foster innovative and creative projects that will evolve with us,” said Alexis. “This project at the UFV will help shape the future of our food and life sciences industry.”

The University of the Fraser Valley is receiving over $200,000 as part of the BC Knowledge Development Fund (BCKDF), to help fund a research project led by researcher Jacob Spooner called the “Centre for High Pressure Research: CPRH.” Spooner’s research could lead to the development of new kinds of electronic devices that are smaller, faster and more energy efficient than current technologies, as well as new processes for food preservation to increase shelf-life and eliminate pathogens. In the pharmaceutical industry, this research could result in important innovation for B.C.’s thriving life sciences sector.

This is part of a total investment of $6.5 million in funding to support research projects at B.C. universities in fields like health, natural resources, and technology. Since 2017, the BCKDF has awarded more than $200 million to 430 projects.

The BCKDF helps grow the economy by improving B.C.’s productivity and competitiveness – a key objective of B.C.’s Economic Plan. Along with the potential for commercialization, spinoffs and patents, this research helps us discover new ways to manage our environment and improve the health and wellbeing of British Columbians.

FYI https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023JEDI0050-001301