Mission RCMP Investigating Lougheed Hit and Run of Cyclist – Asking for Dashcam Video

Mission – Late Wednesday evening ( August 16, 2023 shortly after 10PM), Mission RCMP received a report of a hit and run collision in the 32000 block of Lougheed Highway. Mission RCMP as well as BC Ambulance Service attended and located a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle which had fled the scene. The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic was interrupted for several hours as the RCMP Collision and Reconstruction Service attended to examine the scene.

Corporal Teresa Parsons advised “witnesses described the vehicle involved as a dark coloured Ford Crown Victoria but the vehicle has since been recovered by police and the investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has dash camera footage, video surveillance or witnessed any part of the collision they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.