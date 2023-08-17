Mission Institution Lockdown – August 15

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On August 15, 2023, a lockdown was put in place in the medium security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

As they do with each media release on lockdowns, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.