Skip to content

Mission Institution Lockdown – August 15

Home
Crime
Legal
Mission Institution Lockdown – August 15

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On August 15, 2023, a lockdown was put in place in the medium security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

As they do with each media release on lockdowns, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts