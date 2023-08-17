IIO Independent Investigations Office Report into Abbotsford Police – Their Actions Saved a Man from Self Injury

Surrey/Abbotsford (IIO Release) – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded investigation 2023-222 into an incident in Abbotsford that resulted in one man sustaining a serious injury.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on August 1, 2023, Abbotsford police officers responded to a home on McDougall Avenue after initially receiving a call about a man, the Affected Person (AP), who was not permitted to be there.

AP stands for person who suffered serious harm or died in a police-involved incident.

Officers quickly located the AP inside the residence, where he then suffered a serious, self-inflicted injury. Officers immediately provided life-saving assistance.

The AP was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services, surviving the injury.

The IIO was notified about the incident the same day and immediately began an investigation. Investigators later confirmed the AP’s wound was self-inflicted and that officers provided first aid immediately afterwards, contributing to saving his life.

The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence, including statements taken from civilian witnesses, and determined the AP’s actions and injuries were not due to police action or inaction.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.