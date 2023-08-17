UPDATE – 57 Year Old Coquitlam Man Charged with Murder – IHIT Deployed to Coquitlam After Body of Missing Woman Located Near Mission

Mission/Coquitlam – AUGUST 17 UPDATE – Coquitlam RCMP’s investigation lead to the arrest of 57-year old David Hall, of Coquitlam, in connection to the missing person investigation. On August 15, after further evidence was learned, Hall was arrested for the murder of Patterson. IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continue to work closely in partnership with the Coquitlam RCMP Detachment, the Mission RCMP Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

On the evening of August 16, 2023, David Hall was charged with second degree murder, in relation to the homicide of Stephanie Patterson.

A statement from Chief Ron Giesbrecht from kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation:

“On behalf of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) Leadership, and the entire community, we would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the media and members of the public for sharing our message and helping us find our beloved Councillor and community member, Stephanie Patterson. The entire nation is grieving this tragic and sudden loss and we appreciate the outpouring of support, love and condolences we have been receiving from throughout the lower mainland.”

AUGUST 16 ORIGINAL STORY – IHIT has been deployed to Coquitlam after the body of a missing woman was located in Mission.

Background: On August 15, 2023, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) were dispatched to Coquitlam after the body of 44-year old Stephanie Patterson was located in a rural area in Mission, BC. On August 11, 2023, Patterson was reported missing to the Coquitlam RCMP. On August 14, the Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man in connection to the missing person investigation. On August 15, the same man was arrested in relation to the murder. IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the Coquitlam RCMP Detachment, the Mission RCMP Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“This tragic event has effected the entire community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to reach out to the Coquitlam RCMP’s Victim Services,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “I would like to commend the Coquitlam RCMP for their excellent work on this investigation. It’s a result of their tireless work and dedication that they were able to locate and arrest a suspect so efficiently.”

“At this time we ask for respect and privacy for the family in their grief and suffering as we heal together as a community. We ask the public and media to also respect our space and land as we continue on our healing journey,” said Chief Giesbrecht and Councillor Chaffee from kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation. “We would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP for their diligence with this investigation.”

IHIT is asking anyone who has any information who has yet to speak to police, regarding the incident, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.