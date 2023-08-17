Harrison By-Election September 16 – Meet the Candidates – John Allen

Harrison – There are five candidates running for the one council seat in Harrison Hot Springs.

A by-election is set for Saturday September 16.

This is to replace Councillor John Buckley, who resigned in June. He cited conflicts with Mayor Ed Wood.

FVN and chillTV are asking the five candidates to submit their platforms and are welcome to come on This Week in Chilliwack on chillTV to talk about their candidacy.

Candidate John Allen:

I am running as a councillor to support our duly elected Mayor, Ed Wood, for the next three years. Ed is trying to restore democracy, open government and our civic rights . I, alone, have the necessary experience, knowledge and skills to help him succeed in this mission. The vendetta against him by the three sitting councillors is a disgrace to Harrison. and will only stop when someone stands up to the bullies. Having served many years as Mayor, councillor, and director of many organizations ( including FVRD) , I have the hands-on experience to make a difference and put Harrison back on track.



John James Allen , Box 210 Harrison V0M 1K0 , 604 819-6306.