FVRD Nahatlatch & Keefers Evacuation Order Area – Many Reports of Smoke Sightings (VIDEO)

FVRD – From FVRD 6PM Thursday August 17:

Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for the area of Kookapi Creek Wildfire along both north and south sides of the Nahatlatch river. Due to the threat to life and safety you must leave the designated area immediately. Failure to do so could result in injury and loss of life.

This Order will remain in effect until further notice. We will continue to refine the Order as information is updated. All residents and visitors must leave the area immediately.

BC Wildfire Service is implementing tactical evacuations.

NOTE: The Nahatlach Forest Fire Lookout has burned up. It was rebuilt a number of years ago by the Four Wheel Drive Association Of BC and they have maintained it ever since.

Formal documentation will be released on our website once ready. If your primary residence is in the area evacuee services will be made available on a case by case basis if you do not have insurance to meet your needs.

From RCMP – The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for the area of Kookapi Creek Wildfire just north of Boston Bar Alertable – Emergency Alerts. This Evacuation Order area is near Highway 1 and continued fire activity could place traffic at risk. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and to find alternate routes for your own safety.

Instructions

If you are not in the area, avoid the area.

Leave the area immediately.

Take your 72-hour kit and any critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, identification, and keys) only.

Once you have evacuated, IF you need evacuee services please check in with our ESS Lead Volunteer at the evacuee centre at Family Place 65250 Boston Bar Stn Rd, Boston Bar BC. Family Place will be monitored for a short time. You may be redirected onward from that location.

Follow updates via FVRD website and social media and via Alertable.

2023 FVRD Nahatlatch & Keefers Evacuation Order Area AUG 17

2023 FVRD Nahatlatch & Keefers Evacuation Order/Laura-lee Fried/Facebook/August 17