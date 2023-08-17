Fraser Valley Child Development Centre“Swing with Bling” Golf Tourney September 21

Chilliwack – Grab your golf clubs, your gal pals and your best bling to support the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre (FVCDC) September 21.

All ladies are welcome to join for a fabulous day of golf, prizes and fundraising for an incredible cause. On the picturesque 18-hole Fraserglen Golf Course in Abbotsford, ladies will participate in a fun round of golf with ample opportunities to win prizes, contests and raffles throughout the “course” of the day!

Did we mention the bling? The annual “Swing with Bling” theme encourages participants to dig deep into your closets and find the blingiest apparel and accessories out there. Not only does this theme create endless laughs and memories, there will also be a prize for the “blingiest” team.

The Details:

• REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 11:59 pm (early bird deadline August 17, 2023)

• Teams comprised of 4 people (all skill levels welcome).

• Maximum # of registrants: 108 people (27 teams)

• Registration and breakfast @ 11:00 am

• Shotgun start @ 12:00 pm

• Dinner and awards begin at 4:30 pm

• $130/person (early bird special $120 per person)

• Location: Fraserglen Golf Course – 36036 South Parallel Road, Abbotsford