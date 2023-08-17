chillibowl 2023 – August 18, 19 and 20 at Townshend Park

Chilliwack – Atom, Peewee, Bantam and Tykes, its the fun and the showcase for minor football.

Chillibowl 2023 is August 18, 19 & 20 at Townsend Park in Chilliwack.



Everyone is Welcome. Doesn’t matter what city you play in, what province you play in, every team is welcome!



Email Colin for more information president@chilliwackgiants.com

Facebook Information is here.

Follow chillTV and abbyTV on YouTube for the August 17 2023 Information Magazine “This Week” and the preview interviews.

Players from all corners will gather at Townshend including: @bc_communityfootball @abbyfalcons @meadow_ridge_knights_football @nsminorfootball @missionninersfootball @kelowna_minor_football @vernon_minor_football @west_kelowna_minor_football