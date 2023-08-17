Aldergrove’s (and Vegas Golden Knight) Shea Theodore with Stanley Cup August 29

Aldergrove – (with files from Aldergrove Mayor Eric Woodward) – The Stanley Cup is coming to Aldergrove. The Township of Langley is proud to host Aldergrove’s very own Shea Theodore and the Stanley Cup in downtown Aldergrove.

An autograph meet & greet with Shea and the Stanley Cup is set for Tuesday, August 29th, 1-3pm, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. How great is it that Shea is bringing it to Aldergrove on his day with the Cup.

FYI: Shea is related to Vancouver broadcasters Teri Thoedore and Jack Marion.