Shxw’Ow’Hamel First Nation in Hope – Honouring Our Survivors Pow Wow – Saturday September 23

Hope – Shxw’Ow’Hamel First Nation in Hope is hosting “Honouring our Survivors Pow Wow” Saturday September 23.

This will be at Shxw’Ow’Hamel First Nation 58700A St Elmo Rd Hope

School District 78 invite you to the very first Traditional Pow Wow. Come and celebrate with song and dance Pow Wow style. Theywill be honouring survivors, the ones who didn’t make it home and the ones who did.

Host Drum-Smokey Valley and Francis James

Arena Director- Everette White

MC-Chris Thomas Wells

Bring your hand drums as well, there will be a hand drum jam session during dinner break.

Entry by donation.

Pow Wow Kristie Peters



