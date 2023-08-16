Mission – 6 Pickleball Courts Planned for Wren Park – Public Input Needed

Mission – City of Mission is proposing to add 6 pickleball courts to the existing multi-sport court at Wren Park and other park improvements. Wren Park is located at 30435 Silverhill Avenue.
See the details of the plan, and give your feedback on Engage Mission: https://ow.ly/NiJ450PzBBb
From the City of Mission:
Overview
The City of Mission is proposing to add six pickleball courts to the existing multi-sport court at Wren Park, as well as other park improvements such as the potential to add a small dog park.
Wren Park is located at 30435 Silverhill Avenue.
The Plan
- Add six pickleball courts with sound mitigation to the existing court space;
- Add ten new street-parking spaces;
- Maintain the existing basketball hoop in a new section of the court;
- Install signage for permitted uses;
- Potential construction of a small dog park.
Public Consultation
In this consultation, we are looking for your feedback in the areas of:
- Support for the proposed plan;
- Overall thoughts.
This survey will remain open until August 31, 2022 at 4 p.m.
How Feedback Will Be Used
The feedback received during this engagement will be summarized and presented to Council in early fall.
Questions
Have a question? Email jhorton@mission.ca.
- Survey Link is here