Mission – 6 Pickleball Courts Planned for Wren Park – Public Input Needed

Mission – City of Mission is proposing to add 6 pickleball courts to the existing multi-sport court at Wren Park and other park improvements. Wren Park is located at 30435 Silverhill Avenue.

See the details of the plan, and give your feedback on Engage Mission: https://ow.ly/NiJ450PzBBb

From the City of Mission:

Overview

The City of Mission is proposing to add six pickleball courts to the existing multi-sport court at Wren Park, as well as other park improvements such as the potential to add a small dog park.

Wren Park is located at 30435 Silverhill Avenue.

The Plan

  • Add six pickleball courts with sound mitigation to the existing court space;
  • Add ten new street-parking spaces;
  • Maintain the existing basketball hoop in a new section of the court;
  • Install signage for permitted uses;
  • Potential construction of a small dog park.

Public Consultation

In this consultation, we are looking for your feedback in the areas of:

  • Support for the proposed plan;
  • Overall thoughts.

This survey will remain open until August 31, 2022 at 4 p.m.

How Feedback Will Be Used

The feedback received during this engagement will be summarized and presented to Council in early fall.

Questions

Have a question? Email jhorton@mission.ca.

Pickleball Mission Aug 2023

