Jazz Legend Herbie Hancock Coming to BC – You’ll Have To Travel to the Island

Victoria – From his social media, Herbie Hancock: As we wind our way through the end of the Summer, Herbie and his band wind their way towards the end of their Summer Tour…Don’t miss the band at one of their final ten stops of 2023, including next week’s Tribute to Wayne Shorter at the Hollywood Bowl.

Hancock will also be at Rifflandia in Victoria.

Rifflandia Music Festival is a four-day multi-venue music festival held at the Royal Athletic Park in Victoria. With no fixed date, the festival has occurred in the month-long span between the last weekend of August and the last weekend of September. Rifflandia was first launched on August 29, 2008

Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples and Salt-n-Pepa will also be there.

2023 Rifflandia is two weeks in September. The link is here.