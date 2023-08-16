Heritage Abbotsford Receives Provincial Funding for Turner House

Abbotsford – Heritage Abbotsford Society has received a large injection of funding for the Turner House restoration project from BC Arts Council.

“We are thrilled to bits to receive this funding.” says Christina Reid, the Society’s Executive Director. “Our community partners and members of the public have been amazingly generous with their sills, knowledge and equipment for the restoration portion of the work, and now BC Arts Council has granted us $250,000 to assist with costs related to the development of the programming space” says Reid.

Earlier in 2023, the project to restore Turner House earned a nod from National Trust for Canada, when it was selected as one of only ten contestants across Canada to compete in The Next Great Save. Reid says “To date, much of the hype has been about built heritage as climate action, and about saving Abbotsford’s oldest settler home. Of equal importance, though, is that through the restoration, the citizens of Abbotsford will gain programming space to teach and learn endangered skills. Found spaces for cultural programming was a need identified in the City’s latest Culture Strategy, and something we very much want to assist the City with.”

Turner House is culturally significant as the only surviving house from the first phase of European settlement on Matsqui Prairie. The house is aesthetically significant in its own right owing to its Arts and Crafts design, with only a handful of other examples remaining from such an early era of British Columbia’s history.