2023 Athletes in Action Basketball Camps Throughout The Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Action Camps and Clubs are run by Athletes in Action, a non-profit Christian sports ministry dedicated to developing the total athlete.
BC Action Basketball Clubs
09/12/2023
Mission Action Basketball Club Fall 2023
$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr 2/3, Gr 4/5 & Gr 6/7
09/29/2023
Chilliwack Action Basketball Club Fall 2023
$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr K/1, 2/3, 4/5, 6/7 & 8-10.
10/04/2023
Homeschool Action Basketball Club Fall 2023
Abbotsford & Chilliwack. T-shirt & basketball included in registration fee of $130
10/06/2023
Abbotsford Action Basketball Club Fall 2023
$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr K/1, 2/3, 4/5, 6/7 & 8-10.
10/06/2023
Langley Action Basketball Club Fall 2023
$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr K/1, 2/3, 4/5, 6/7 & 8-10.