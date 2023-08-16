Skip to content

2023 Athletes in Action Basketball Camps Throughout The Fraser Valley

2023 Athletes in Action Basketball Camps Throughout The Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Action Camps and Clubs are run by Athletes in Action, a non-profit Christian sports ministry dedicated to developing the total athlete.

For Volunteer Opportunities, please visit aia.sh/actionbasketballvolunteer.

If you are interested in being hired as a Head Coach (paid position), check out: aia.sh/clubsheadcoachapplication

Any questions? Email clubs@athletesinaction.ca

BC Action Basketball Clubs

09/12/2023

Mission Action Basketball Club Fall 2023

$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr 2/3, Gr 4/5 & Gr 6/7

09/29/2023

Chilliwack Action Basketball Club Fall 2023

$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr K/1, 2/3, 4/5, 6/7 & 8-10.

10/04/2023

Homeschool Action Basketball Club Fall 2023

Abbotsford & Chilliwack. T-shirt & basketball included in registration fee of $130

10/06/2023

Abbotsford Action Basketball Club Fall 2023

$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr K/1, 2/3, 4/5, 6/7 & 8-10.

10/06/2023

Langley Action Basketball Club Fall 2023

$130 (including ball and t-shirt) for 8 Sessions. Gyms for Gr K/1, 2/3, 4/5, 6/7 & 8-10.

Athletes in Action Facebook

