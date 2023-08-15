UPDATE – Small Plane, Hard Landing Near Hope – TSB Calls It An “Occurrence”

Hope – Just before 10 AM Monday August 14, reports hit social media of a small plane that made a very hard landing near Canna Farms.

Emergency crews were quickly on the scene.

No word on the condition of the pilot nor a cause of the crash.

When asked to comment, the TSB Transportation Safety Board send a release to FVN:

The TSB was notified of an aircraft accident at the Hope Airport. We are gathering information and assessing the situation but did not deploy investigators. The incident has since been classified as a class 5 occurrence.

As per the Occurrence Classification Policy (Appendix C), Class 5 occurrences are not subject to comprehensive investigations followed by an investigation report. However, data on Class 5 occurrences are recorded in suitable scope for possible future safety analysis, statistical reporting, or archival purposes.