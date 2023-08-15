2023 55+ BC Games Abbotsford – August 22 to 26 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Sidney – City of Abbotsford – City Hall Announced that in 2023, Abbotsford is the venue host city for the 55+ BC Games. They will run August 22 -26.

The 55+ BC Games is an annual, multi-sport competition organized by the Abbotsford 2023 55+ BC Games Society celebrating active and healthy adults 55 & older.

The August 23 opening ceremony is free:

The Abbotsford 55+ BC Games Host Society announced the sport package for the 55+ BC Games. The Abbotsford 2023 55+ BC Games will be held August 22 -26, 2023 and will see 29 sports and activities offered for the 3500+ participants.

8 Ball Darts Ice Hockey *Sturling (TBC) Archery Dragon Boating Lawn Bowling Swimming Badminton Equestrian Mountain Biking Table Tennis Bocce Five Pin Bowling Pickleball Tennis Bridge Floor Curling Slo-Pitch Track & Field Carpet Bowling Golf Snooker Whist Cribbage Horseshoes Soccer Men/7-aside (m&w) Cycling Ice Curling

*Venue to be confirmed

The 55+ BC Games are presented on an annual basis in different host cities by the BC Seniors Games Society (BCSGS). The 55+ BC Games were previously held in Greater Victoria in 2022 where they hosted over 2,500 participants in the first post-COVID era.

The 55+ BC Games are an important part of the BC sport system and the largest annual multi-sport gathering event in the province. The Games offer the opportunity to celebrate sport and active living with other participants from across the province and experience the hospitality of the Host City.

Each year the Games attract approximately 3500 participants and require approximately 1,200 volunteers to stage and deliver the Games in the Host Community.

Participant registration for the 2023 Abbotsford 55+ BC Games will open March 1, 2023. For more information about the 55+ BC Games, visit www.55plusbcgames.org.

If you are interested in helping to bring the Games to Abbotsford as a volunteer, please visit the Volunteer information page at www.55plusbcgames.org