Autumn Leaves Men’s Open at Hope Golf Club – September 9 and 10

Hope – The Autumn Leaves Men’s Open at the Hope Golf Club is September 9 and 10.

Post 2021 flood, golf course conditions have definitely not peaked, but they have come a long way from November 2021 due to the hard work, volunteerism and tremendous support for the Course Recovery Project Headed by the HGCC Executive, and Superintendent (Dylan) and his crew.

So if you can accept the course conditions … and would like to simply enjoy this annual tournament … REGISTER now.

The deadline to register is August 25 and you can register and pay on line by following this link. https://hopegolfclub.ca/2023-autumn-leaves-mens-open-at…/