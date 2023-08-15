After a Month, Body of Surrey Man Who Drowned in Cultus Lake Has Been Recovered

Cultus Lake – The body of a Surrey man who was presumed drowned in Cultus Lake has been recovered.

After almost a month of searching, BC RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team has located the body of a Surrey man who was presumed drowned in Cultus Lake on July 19th, 2023.

The man’s body was recovered mid day on Tuesday, August 15.

The death remains under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to this man’s family and friends,” says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are so sorry for your loss.”This is the fourth drowning death we have had in our area in the span of four weeks. These deaths are devastating to family and friends but also take its toll on emergency personnel. Please do your part to ensure water safety – wear a lifejacket, do not enter the water if you do not know how to swim, use the buddy system – never swim alone and do not enter the water if you are impaired by alcohol or drugs.