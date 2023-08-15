Abbotsford Angels Hardball – Provincial Champs

Abbotsford/Mission – Abbotsford Angels Hardball Association are Provincial Champs

The 13U A ABBY RED team finished first in the 13u A East provincials this past Sunday in Mission BC beating North Delta 12-3 in the finals!

The route to the finals was a challenging one but with some great pitching and key hits, Abby Red pulled off some big wins in style showing up and playing hard on a very hot Championship Sunday.

Having finished second in their pool, Abby Red faced a very tough Abby Black team (who finished first in their pool) in the semi finals that morning, taking the W against the Abby Black team to advance to the finals.

Both Abbotsford teams played hard and showed great sportsmanship throughout the season and provincials tournament