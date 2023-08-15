2023 Hope World Class Chainsaw Carving Event – August 17 to 20

Hope – The excitement is building, it’s the annual and epic world-famous event- the Hope World Class Chainsaw Carving Event.
Sixteen talented carvers from across the globe will gather to fire up their chainsaws and let the sawdust fly as they transform enormous logs into beautifully detailed works of art.
Be at Memorial Park, August 17 – 20 for this incredible, must-see event. With food trucks, concerts, a market, children’s activities, and more, you’ll be both entertained and awe-struck at the masterful display of artistry and skill! Learn more and see the full schedule of events here: hcctr.ee/chainsaw-carving-event
Mark Colp Lakeport, California
Levi Caya Apsley, Ontario
Ryan Villiers Edmonton, Alberta
Jesse Toso Vancouver, BC
Liam Tromans Cape Breton, Nova Scotia
Rocky LaRock Sts’ailes (Chehalis), BC
Chris Foltz North Bend, Oregon
Brigitte Lochhead Vancouver, BC
Abby Peterson Webster, Kentucky
Shea Larking Seymour Arm, BC
Tyler Welfing Vernon, BC
Porter Foltz North Bend, Oregon
Ben Hemara New Zealand
Hannu Yliruusi Hope, BC
Marina Cole Medicine Hat, Alberta
Jacob Lucas Bonney Lake, Washington