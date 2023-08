Chilliwack/Vancouver – Recently, Roy Downie – a die-hard Vancouver Canucks fan who is facing serious health issues, was thrilled when Darcy Rota – one of Roy’s favourite #CanucksAlumni – showed up at Roy’s Chilliwack residence recently just to wish Roy well and to thank him for his years of support of the Canucks.

Roy’s son, Ron and other family members were on hand for the impromptu visit which Roy says is a “real highlight” of his life.

Twitter (L-R) Darcy Rota, Roy and Ron Downie Aug 2023/ Vancouver Canucks Alumni