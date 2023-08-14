Unity FC To Be Purchased By Group Including TSN Sports Reporter

Langley – Unity Football Club is strengthening the club’s ownership by partnering with Canadian television sports host Kelcey Brade, who is leading a group of passionate local and national investors in acquiring a majority share of the Langley-based franchise.

Unity FC is a professional-amateur men’s and women’s football club competing in League1 BC (L1BC). Both teams are coming off successful L1BC seasons, impressively qualifying for playoff semifinals for the first time. Unity FC women would go on to advance to the L1BC Championship Final last weekend and will compete, starting Friday, in the League1 Canada Women’s Inter-Provincial Championship at Willoughby Community Park Field next to the Langley Events Centre.

Brade and core group members Aaron Fedora, Brad Ratel and Tyler Walker came on board with Unity FC midway through this season after an agreement was reached with existing ownership on June 12. Within days they bolstered their team by adding Joshua Gaglardi, Chris Della Mora, Lloyd Van Oenen and Clement Wee, reaching investment capacity and positioning the team for growth as a community focused club, dedicated to player development and a fans-first game experience in the 2024 season.

“This game and this league needs people like you and me to come alongside to support, promote and be a part of the journey for our current and next generation of women and men footballers,” said an excited Brade, who will also lead Unity FC as CEO. “I am proud to be leading an amazing group of investors who love football and love Langley.”

About Unity FC:

Unity FC is a story about local football, where stars rise from the grassroots. Unity FC is a professional amateur men’s and women’s football club located in Langley, B.C., competing in League1 BC. Unity FC completes the missing link in the Canada Soccer’s player development pathway – providing homegrown talent the opportunity to take their next step out of their provincial development or college leagues – without having to go out of province or country.

About League1 British Columbia:

League1 British Columbia (L1BC) is a semi-professional men’s and women’s soccer league in British Columbia, Canada. The league is sanctioned by the Canadian Soccer Association and the BC Soccer Association as a pro-am league in the Canadian soccer league system. The league is a member of League1 Canada.