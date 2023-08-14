September and October Events at Mission Raceway

Mission – Here are the September/October Events at Mission Raceway Park. After September, the busy season does start winding down but Mission Raceway Park will still have motocross, autocross, drift and some circuit races over the course of the winter.

Sept.1 – Westwood Motorcycle Racing Club Track Day – 7:30am-4pm on the Speed Fanatics Motorsport Circuit. www.wmrc.ca for more information.

Sept. 1 – Mopac Auto Supply Friday Night Street Legal Drags. Gates open at 4pm, racing starts at 5pm. Spectators are $10, Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Mission residents are free with proof of address.

Sept. 2-4 – WMRC Round #5, Round #6 & Round #7 on the Speed Fanatics Motorsports Circuit.



Sept. 9 & 10 Summit ET Race #11 & #12. Spectators $20/day. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Sept. 12 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club practice and race night. Racing from 5pm-9pm Spectators are $5/car.

Sept. 13 – BCDA Drift School! Learn how to drift with Pro-Am Instructors. $300/person. Please see The BCDA Facebook Page for more information.

Sept. 15 – Mopac Auto Supply Friday Night Street Legal Drags. Gates open at 4pm, racing starts at 5pm. Spectators are $10, Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Mission residents are free with proof of address.

Sept. 16-17 – Sports Car Club of BC – Friday practice, Saturday and Sunday ICSCC Race.

Sept. 19 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club practice and race night. Racing from 5pm-9pm Spectators are $5/car.

Sept. 20 – BCDA Open Drift Night. 5pm-9pm Spectators are $15/person. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Sept. 22-24 Mission Finals. Final bracket race event of the year. Spectators are $20/day. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Sept. 26 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club practice and race night. Racing from 5pm-9pm Spectators are $5/car.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 – West Coast Outlaw Shootout. Final big drag event of the year. Spectators $20/day. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Oct. 3 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club practice and race night. Racing from 5pm-9pm Spectators are $5/car.

Oct. 4 – BCDA Open Drift Night. 5pm-9pm Spectators are $15/person. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Oct. 6 – Mopac Auto Supply Friday Night Street Legal Drags. Gates open at 4pm, racing starts at 5pm. Spectators are $10, Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Mission residents are free with proof of address.

Oct. 7-8 – Sports Car Club of BC Race #6. Final of the season. $10/person, $20/car, Kids 12 & under are free with a paid adult. Mission residents free with proof of address.

Oct. 13-15 – WMRC Round #9 Canadian Championship.

Oct. 17 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club practice and race night. Racing from 5pm-9pm Spectators are $5/car.

Oct. 20-22 – BCDA Halloween Drift Special.

Oct. 28 – BCDA Open Drift Night. 5pm-9pm Spectators are $15/person. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.