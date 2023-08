Chilliwack ( Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) – No Surprise. You can add Chilliwack to the record heat listing for August 13/23.

The Maximum was 35.2,C ( 10.8 C above normal) with a very dry 25% relative humidity.

The previous record heat for date was 33.2 C in 2010.

NOTE: Chilliwack temperature records are dated from 1881.

In the past 19 days , precipitation is only 0.4 mm.

In past 52 days , precipitation only 20.4 mm.

The chance is good for another record to fall on Monday August 14.