Hope Fire – Semi Burning on Highway 3 – Flames Into Roadside Bushes

Hope – Just after 10PM Sunday August 13, the Hope Fire Department responded to reports of a Semi truck on fire with flames extending into the brush on Highway 3 near exit 173.

On arrival crews found a tractor trailer on the shoulder of the highway, the tractor was fully involved with fire extension into the trailer and into the grass on both sides of the highway.

The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

9 Firefighters responded to the scene and cleared by Midnight.

The cause of the fire is unknown however, it is not considered suspicious at this time.

2023 Hope Fire Semi Aug 13 Hwy 3