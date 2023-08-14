City Manager Vincent Lalonde retires from City of Surrey

Surrey – After 26 years of dedicated service, including the past 9 years as City Manager, Vincent Lalonde has decided to retire from the City of Surrey.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but after 26 years of an incredible run at the city of Surrey, I am announcing that I am hanging up my skates as City Manager,” said Vincent Lalonde. “As I reflect on the years we have spent working together at the City of Surrey, I am filled with immense pride. The growth we have achieved, the challenges we have overcome, and the innovative spirit that defines Surrey have all been truly exceptional. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all City staff for your hard work, dedication, and unwavering support throughout my time as City Manager. Thank you for being an integral part of my journey and for making the City of Surrey a truly remarkable City and place to work.”

“On behalf of Surrey City Council, I want to thank Vince for his remarkable dedication to the City of Surrey,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “His leadership has brought Surrey through the COVID-19 pandemic and has put into place an exceptional senior management team to ensure the City of Surrey continues on its forward path. Vince’s legacy will be felt for a very long time and I wish him only the best in this next chapter of life.”

Vincent Lalonde has held various positions at the City of Surrey over the last 26 years including GM of the Engineering Department. He has also served as the Chair of Metro Vancouver Regional Administrators Advisory Committee and as the BC Board Representative of the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators.

Council has appointed Rob Costanzo, General Manager of Corporate Services to serve as Acting City Manager.