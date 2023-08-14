chillibowl 2023 – August 18, 19 and 20 at Townshend Park

Chilliwack – Atom, Peewee, Bantam and Tykes, its the fun and the showcase for minor football.

Chillibowl 2023 is August 18, 19 & 20 at Townsend Park in Chilliwack.



Everyone is Welcome. Doesn’t matter what city you play in, what province you play in, every team is welcome!



Email Colin for more information president@chilliwackgiants.com

Players from all corners will gather at Townshend including: @bc_communityfootball @abbyfalcons @meadow_ridge_knights_football @nsminorfootball @missionninersfootball @kelowna_minor_football @vernon_minor_football @west_kelowna_minor_football