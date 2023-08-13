UFV Soccer PROFILE – Mejia Makes Pro Debut for Vancouver FC

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Last August Ivan Mejia was breaking into the men’s soccer lineup as a rookie with the UFV Cascades, and just one year later the 22-year-old made his first professional appearance after signing a contract with Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League.



Mejia made his professional debut for Vancouver FC in the 79th minute against Valour FC, helping his team to a 0-0 draw on August 6 at the Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.



“It’s been a crazy experience for me since I have been waiting for this for so long, ” said Mejia on making his debut. “I was so excited, and I just felt a bit free since this is what I wanted for so long. What really came to mind was that my family was watching.”



Mejia had a solid season at UFV in his first-year last fall notching two goals and two assists, while playing 15 games and helping the squad to a Canada West quarterfinal berth.

