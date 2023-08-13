Huskers Blow Out Islanders, Rams Had Bye

Fraser Valley – That’s a LOT of points on the board.

The Valley Huskers were in Nanaimo on Saturday and had a field day (pardon the pun) with the Vancouver Island Raiders, blowing them out 70-24.

The Langley Rams had the Bye Week.

The Huskers host the back end of this home and home series against the Raiders, Saturday August 19, 4PM at Exhibition Stadium. The heat wave is expected to break by then.

The Langley Rams are in Kelowna Saturday Night August 19 at the Apple Bowl to take on the Okanagan Sun.

All games are on BCFCtv.ca

DID YOU KNOW:

Did you know the Huskers are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year!? They’ve teamed up with @amblecoffee who’s giving away a $25 gift card for some of the best coffee in town and two tickets to our next home game Aug 19th at the Exhibition Stadium. Let’s make our 25th year the best one yet!

How to enter:

Like and share their FACEBOOK post

Follow @valleyhuskers and @amblecoffee

Tag 3 friends. Each tag is an entry

The giveaway ends August 16.