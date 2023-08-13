Fraser Valley Cooling Centres Set Up For This Week’s Heat Wave

Fraser Valley – From Environment Canada – A prolonged heat wave will affect the South Coast.

Threat: Daytime temperatures reaching near 33 degrees Celsius away from the water combined with overnight lows near 17 degrees Celsius.

Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

When: Sunday to Thursday.

Remarks: A strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the South Coast this weekend. Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water.

Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal values by Friday.

Abbotsford Cooling Centre Locations:

Abbotsford Recreation Centre at 2499 McMillan Rd (Monday – Sunday 5:30 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.)

Matsqui Recreation Centre at 3106 Clearbrook Rd (Monday – Saturday 6:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Abbotsford Community Library at 33355 Bevan Ave (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Friday- Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.| Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Clearbrook Library at 32320 George Ferguson Way (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Friday – Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Mt. Lehman Library at 5875 Mt. Lehman Road (Tuesday – Friday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

The Reach Gallery Museum at 32388 Veterans Way (Tuesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Saturdays 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

2023 City of Abbotsford Heat Warning

The City of Chilliwack will temporarily open two locations as cooling centres beginning Monday, August 14 for residents to find relief from the forecasted high temperatures. The following locations will be open:

Location: Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street

Date: Monday, August 14 – Thursday, August 17

Time: 11 am – 8 pm

Location: Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road

Date: Monday, August 14 – Thursday, August 17

Time: 11 am – 8 pm

Pets that are crated or controlled on a short leash are welcome at the cooling centres. To help reduce waste, filtered water fountains are available at either facility. Please bring your own water bottle to use the touchless, sensor-activated bottle filler. Bottled water will also be available as needed.

Higher temperatures mean greater risk of heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and seek out cool places. Call, text, or check in on those who may be more vulnerable to the heat, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. When cooling centres aren’t available, residents are advised to seek out free air-conditioned spaces, such as local malls, libraries, and leisure centres, or stay cool at public spray parks. For more tips to stay cool, visit chilliwack.com/beattheheat.

In Agassiz/Kent/Harrison Hot Springs:

The Friendship house will be open as a cooling centre. This is on Morrow Road in Agassiz, from 11am-8pm.