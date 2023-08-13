Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire – House Fire on Broadway

Chilliwack (with files from Julie Hiscock/Chilliwack Beware Crime and Safety on Facebook) – Just after 5AM on Sunday August 13, Chilliwack Fire responded to a fire inside a house on the 8700 block of Broadway. Engine 1 arrived on scene with flames at the front of the house. Dispatch was asked to send out a 2nd alarm fire. Following engine 1, engine 4 arrived as well as tower 1, engine 6, engine 4-2, air support, engine 2, ladder 4, rehab 6, duty chief, and engine 5.

After making entry into the house, it was discovered that there was an alleged grow op. BC Hydro and Fortis BC was asked to attend. RCMP as well were on scene.

The house was ventilated, and the city needed to be contacted as a pipe had burst and the fire department was not able to shut it off.

An investigation is underway.

More to come.

2023 Chilliwack Fire Broadway Aug 13/Julie Hiscock

