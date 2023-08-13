Chilliwack Fire Department Recruiting Paid On-Call Firefighters

Chilliwack – Do you have what it takes?

The Chilliwack Fire Department’s Paid On–Call (POC) firefighter recruitment for the 2023–2024 Recruit Training Program is happening now.

Chilliwack’sPOC firefighters are first responders on the frontlines,protecting and serving the community.

POC firefighters are people who live in Chilliwack and capably respond 24/7 when paged to emergencies.

POC firefighters are paid an hourly wage when called to respond to emergencies and to attend weekly Monday night practice sessions.Chilliwack firefighters do much more than fight fires. They respond to medical emergencies, motor vehicle incidents, burning complaints, fire alarm activations,gas leaks, and a variety of rescues.

Most importantly, today’s firefighters serve their community and the residents of Chilliwack as leaders and partners in all areas of emergency response.

If you are a motivated individual and physically fit, you may have a future as a POC firefighter.To learn more, please visit chilliwack.com/POC for details and to complete your application by August 25.