Possible Drowning at Lindeman Lake

Chilliwack Lake Road – Chilliwack Search and Rescue and the BC Medivac Ambulance along with Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department attended what appears to be a drowning at Lindeman Lake.

The call came in after 3PM on Saturday August 12 and this was near the campground.

This accident comes after , what was, a quiet BC Day long weekend.

FVN learned from CGH hospital staff, that nurses were holding their collective breath and hoping that the long weekend would be quiet. It was for the most part.

This is also after this summers drownings at Cultus Lake and the Vedder River.

More to come.

Lindeman Lake Google Maps Aug 2023

