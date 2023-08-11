Mission RCMP, Family Searching for 55 Year Old Jonathan Young

Mission – Jonathan Young, 55, was reported missing on August 2, after he had not been seen in several days. His family is now reaching out to the public to help find Jonathan, as they are very worried about him. They have released the following statement:

“All of Jonathan’s family is very concerned that he has been missing now for nearly two weeks. We have not heard from him and neither have his friends. He is missed and loved by his mother and his siblings, nieces and nephews. We pray that he is safe. We ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, or any information concerning what may have happened to Jonathan, to contact the RCMP immediately. The family is grateful for any assistance that you can provide.”

Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation in its early stages, due to the strange circumstances surrounding Jonathan’s disappearance, including his rental car being found on fire in the parking lot of the Junction Mall in Mission on the evening of Sunday July 30.

“We’re hoping that someone knows where Jonathan is, or has information that could help bring answers to his family,” says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “We would also be very interested to hear from anyone who saw anything or anyone related to the car fire that happened between the White Spot and the London Drugs in the Junction Mall parking lot around 11:30 pm on the night of Sunday July 30.”

Investigators have not yet determined whether the car fire was intentionally set, or whether it is tied to Jonathan’s disappearance.

Jonathan is an Indigenous male, 5 ft 8 in tall; weighing 190 lbs; with grey hair and brown eyes. If you have seen him or have information that could help in the investigation, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Mission RCMP file 2023-9220

RCMP / Jonathan Young RCMP Aug 2023