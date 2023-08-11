chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 10, 2023 – Charity Spotlight: Sue Knott your host, with Dora Isaak, Freedom Reins Equine Connections Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 10, 2023 – Charity Spotlight: Sue Knott your host, with Dora Isaak, Freedom Reins Equine Connections Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack.
Stories most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• Maternity Ward Closures at CGH
• The Drought Concerns are simply – getting worse
• A Hot weekend with plenty of major events around chilliwack AND…
• GW Graham Athletes fundraiser! PLUS!!!
Media Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Gavin Parks
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™