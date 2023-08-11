chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 10, 2023 – Charity Spotlight: Sue Knott your host, with Dora Isaak, Freedom Reins Equine Connections Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Skip to content

chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 10, 2023 – Charity Spotlight: Sue Knott your host, with Dora Isaak, Freedom Reins Equine Connections Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack

chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 10, 2023

Chilliwack – chillTV: This Week In Chilliwack, August 10, 2023 – Charity Spotlight: Sue Knott your host, with Dora Isaak, Freedom Reins Equine Connections Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack.

Stories most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Maternity Ward Closures at CGH

• The Drought Concerns are simply – getting worse

• A Hot weekend with plenty of major events around chilliwack AND…

• GW Graham Athletes fundraiser! PLUS!!!

Charity Spotlight: Sue Knott your host, with Dora Isaak, Freedom Reins Equine Connections

Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack

Media Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Gavin Parks

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

chillTV This Week in Chilliwack – Charity Spotlight with Sue Knott
chillTV This Week in Chilliwack August 2023 Don Lehn with Mayor Ken Popove

