Chilliwck – The Chilliwack Jets pre-season starts August 23 against the Delta Ice Hawks at the Langley Leisure Centre.

Back in July, the Chilliwack Jets announced that Chris Price has been hired as the new Head Coach. Chris served as an Assistant and Strength/Conditioning Junior A Coach last season in Chilliwack. The 2023/24 hockey season will be Chris’s first full-time season with the Chilliwack Jets.

Chris previously spent three seasons as Head Coach and Assistant General Manager of the Aldergrove Kodiaks in the PJHL (2019-2022). A certified personal trainer with CSEP- CPT (Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology), Price has run hockey-specific training for players ranging from Minor Hockey to professionals. In addition, Price has also studied Kinesiology at the University of the Fraser Valley. Chris will be leading the charge this weekend at our Phase 2 ID Camp at Sardis Sports Complex.