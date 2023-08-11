Chiefs Sign Harrison Boldt

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs signed Harrison Boldt for the upcoming 2023/24 BCHL season.

Boldt, a 2006-born forward, was a standout at the Chiefs ID camp this year. Already, at the age of 17, Boldt currently comes in at 6’3 and 174 pounds.

“Harrison is a big, strong power forward that has a bright future in this game. We have the opportunity to work with him and help him understand how to use his big frame to be an effective player, not only in this league but the NCAA,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

While Boldt spent his younger years in Alberta, he and his family now call Chilliwack home.

“The stars have aligned with this one. While the Chiefs get a really good prospect. Harrison and his family currently live in Chilliwack. This makes perfect sense, and we’re excited to get Main Camp started only a few weeks from now,” Maloney said.

Boldt played last season with the OHA Edmonton U18 Prep of the CSSHL. In 30 games played, he netted 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points.

“I’m honoured to be joining this great organization and I’m happy to be a part of the community. Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches that helped me get to this point in my hockey career,” said Boldt.