Abbotsford: abbyTV: This Week In Abbotsford, August 10, 2023- Interview: Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce (VIDEO)

Stories most affecting Abbotsford this week:

• Survey on what YOU want to see in Highway 1 expansion.

• A new top cop in Abbotsford.

• Shots fired call on Nicola. AND…

• Local wrestler in world spotlight!

Interview: Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce

Media Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Gavin Parks

Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™