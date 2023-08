Abbotsford – The Abbotsford International Airshow is happening this weekend, August 11 to 13.

The Friday August 11 and Saturday August 12 shows are sold out.

Road closures in the area:

Huntingdon Rd – CLOSED – Townline Rd to Mt Lehman Rd

Tracey St – CLOSED

Walmsley Ave – CLOSED

Albert Dyck Park – CLOSED

Please visit abbotsfordairshow.com for further information or download their app at abbotsfordairshow.com/mobile-app.