Overdose Awareness SLO-Pitch Softball Tournament – August 12 and 13 at Cloverdale Athletic Park

Cloverdale- The 2nd Annual Softball Overdose Awareness Tournament is this weekend at Cloverdale Athletic park.

From their mission statement on their Facebook page:

We want honor the memory of those lost to the overdose crisis and extend our deepest sympathies to their families and communities. According to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, there were 1,716 suspected and confirmed overdose deaths in British Columbia from January to December. 7 people die every day in BC. Every single one of these deaths represents a life cut short, a family left grieving, and a community impacted by this ongoing tragedy.

We recognize that bridging the gap between harm reduction and recovery and treatment is vital for the survival of our communities. We must work together to break down the stigma that prevents individuals from seeking help and accessing life-saving resources.

We must embrace harm reduction strategies, such as providing access to safe consumption sites that are proven to save lives, clean needles, naloxone, and other harm reduction supplies. We must also expand access to medication-assisted treatment, and work to eliminate barriers to addiction treatment and recovery.

-August 12-13

-Cloverdale Athletics Park

-12 teams/7-3 format

-$400 entry fee, fees are due by July 15. And is a first come first serve basis!

-Prizes/raffles

-5 game guarantee

-SPN sanctioned

-Double Knock-out playoffs

-Big ball/small ball

-Memorial Home Run Derby (guys &gals) minimum $5 entry all proceeds earned will be donated directly to “Peer Lead” overdose response initiatives throughout the lower mainland!

-Face painting/water balloons for kids

-Naloxone Training and Take Home Kits will be available both days!

Please contact Rachel Plamondon-Assu and Trev Fully directly(either DM on Facebook) or 778-859-3439 if you have any further questions or suggestions.