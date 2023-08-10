Meta (Facebook) Now Blocking Student Journalism Programs and Outlets Including UFV The Cascade

Fraser Valley – The extent of Meta and their response to the Canada Online News Act has taken another turn. FVN was blocked on Facebook but after tweeking the algorithms , FVN is back.

Left wing Rebal News has now been taken down.

Now, student journalism is under attack.

Kim Bolan is the award winning crime reporter for the Vancouver Sun and also teaches at Langara. She noted that the Langara student paper was taken down. And in quick succession, the UFV The Cascade, UBC’s The Ubeysey and BCIT’s Evolution 107.9.

FVN reached out to the Cascade at UFV for comment.

UFV The Cascade August 2023 Facebook

Langara College/ The Langara Voice /Facebook August 2023