Cultus Lake 2023 – 20th Annual Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30

Cultus Lake – The 20th Annual Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race is returning to Cultus Lake Park on October 14.

The race will be circumnavigating the lake, starting and finishing at Main Beach. Both solo runners and two-person relay teams will race for 30km along the beautiful trails surrounding Cultus Lake.

Bring your family and friends down to Main Beach at 9AM, to support and cheer on the many participants as they race to the finish line!

For more information on Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30, please visit https://aroundthelake.ca/.

