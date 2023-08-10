Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Respond to Stove Fire – Victoria and Fletcher – Pizza Left In The Oven

Home
News
Chilliwack Fire Respond to Stove Fire – Victoria and Fletcher – Pizza Left In The Oven

Chilliwack (Julie Hiscock) – On Thursday morning (August 10) Chilliwack halls 1 and 4 respond to fire contained inside a stove.

This at a residence on Victoria Ave near Fletcher

Prior to arrival, the building was evacuated due to a fire inside a stove. After Engine 1 arrived, they discovered that a pizza box was left inside the stove when it was turned on. Smoke was in the hallways and needed to be ventilated. Thankfully the building was able to be reoccupied.

Always remember to check if there is anything inside your oven prior to turning it on.

Chilliwack Fire Engine Door (Julie Hiscock Facebook)

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts