Chilliwack Fire Respond to Stove Fire – Victoria and Fletcher – Pizza Left In The Oven

Chilliwack (Julie Hiscock) – On Thursday morning (August 10) Chilliwack halls 1 and 4 respond to fire contained inside a stove.



This at a residence on Victoria Ave near Fletcher



Prior to arrival, the building was evacuated due to a fire inside a stove. After Engine 1 arrived, they discovered that a pizza box was left inside the stove when it was turned on. Smoke was in the hallways and needed to be ventilated. Thankfully the building was able to be reoccupied.



Always remember to check if there is anything inside your oven prior to turning it on.

