Call for Volunteers at the Mission Crime Prevention Office

Mission – Community-minded volunteers with a passion for making a difference are currently being recruited by the Crime Prevention Office.

Located in the heart of First Avenue, the Crime Prevention Office is fueled by dedicated volunteers who deliver important community safety programs to the benefit of Mission. Programs include everything from speed watch to beat patrol to attending community events.

“Council hears frequently from members of the community about treating safety as our number one priority,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “That means investing in policing and technology, but there will never be a replacement for neighbours watching out for one another. Our Crime Prevention Volunteers are second to none and we value them deeply. Connecting with our CPO is an opportunity for community-minded people to make friends and make a difference.”

Volunteers at Mission’s Crime Prevention Office come from a variety of backgrounds with a range of skill sets. Residents who want to help but aren’t sure how their skills fit are encouraged to apply.

The volunteer commitment is 4 hours a week for a period of at least 1 year. All prospective volunteers will be asked to go through a RCMP Security Clearance as well as additional training.

For more information about volunteering, please contact the Crime Prevention Coordinator at 604-820-2722 or send an email to info@missioncpo.ca.