BC Real Estate Association – Bank of Canada Upends Summer Sales Recovery

Vancouver – The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) reports that a total of 7,103 residential unit sales were recorded in Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) systems in July 2023, an increase of 25.9 per cent from July 2022. The average MLS® residential price in BC was $967,948, up 5.6 per cent compared to July 2022. The total sales dollar volume was $6.9 billion, representing a 33 per cent increase from the same time last year.

Active listings in the province were flat compared with July 2022, at just over 31,000 total listings and were up for the second consecutive month on a monthly, seasonally adjusted basis, as new listings return to more normal levels and sales moderate.



Year-to-date BC residential sales dollar volume was down 20.9 per cent to $46.3 billion, compared with the same period in 2022. Residential unit sales were down 16.3 per cent to 47,508 units, while the average MLS® residential price was down 5.4 per cent to $975,232.